Christopher Ray Hanson1946- 2016 | VailDaily.com

Christopher Ray Hanson, of Castle Pines Village, a part-time Vail resident, passed away in hospice care at Highlands Ranch from Alzheimer’s disease on Dec. 29, 2016, with his wife, Linda May Green Hanson, at his side. Chris is survived by his wife of 49 years, as well as their daughter, Heather Michelle Hanson Hogle, and grandchildren Riley Hanson Hogle and Gwynneth Copley Hogle, of Olympia, Washington; sister Emily Jo Fuller, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Georgey, their beloved rescue dog, as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.

Chris was born Nov. 30, 1946, in Los Angeles, but spent most of his young years in Oklahoma City. He attended Villa Theresa and Rosary School in lower grades and graduated from St. Gregory’s High School in Shawnee, Oklahoma, where he was a star athlete in football, baseball and basketball and President of the Letterman’s Club.

College took him to the University of Colorado in Boulder where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and the Air Force ROTC and where he met his wife, Linda. He graduated in 1970 with a degree in business administration and after graduation, worked in the office products division of IBM.

He was a partner in disco nightclubs in the 1970’s and built and owned several car washes in the metro Denver area. He finished his business career in commercial real estate — specializing in office leasing — with Frederick Ross, Moore Commercial, ReMax Commercial, as well as his own firm, The Hanson Company.

Chris was a season ticket holder of the Denver Broncos and Colorado Buffaloes football teams and a member of the Denver Country Club, Castle Pines Country Club, The Vail Mountain Club and a past member of the University Club. Through the years, he enjoyed traveling, golf, tennis, water and snow skiing (especially at their home in Vail) and was a past board member of the Metro YMCA in downtown Denver and the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business Advisory Board. He was a lifetime member of the 89’ers Society in Oklahoma.

The University of Colorado Medical School benefited after his passing as his brain was donated to help in research and study to aid in finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Chris to The Alzheimer’s Association Denver Chapter, 455 Sherman Street — Suite 500, Denver, CO 80203; The Denver Hospice, 501 S. Cherry St. — Suite 700, Denver, CO 80246; The University of Colorado Neurology Department — Attn: Dr. Woodcock, for Alzheimer’s research at 1635 Aurora Ct., Aurora, CO 80045 or the Denver Dumb Friends League, 2080 S. Quebec St., Denver, CO 80231.

Services will be held at Christ’s Episcopal Church, 615 4th Street, in Castle Rock on Feb. 4 at 1 p.m.