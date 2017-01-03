David ‘Dave’ Andrew Nelson 1960-2016 | VailDaily.com

Dave Nelson, 56, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood after an apparent heart attack. He was an avid outdoorsman, a skilled fisherman, an expert skier, natural horseman and a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many.

David Andrew Nelson was born on December 16, 1960, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Richard and Jean Nelson. He grew up in an Air Force family, moving around the country and the world. The family settled in Colorado Springs in 1972.

Dave was a 1979 graduate of Wasson High School and then attended the Colorado School of Mines in Golden.

He worked for his brother in Breckenridge and Steamboat Springs, running horse-drawn sleigh ride dinners. He was later a longtime employee/owner of CPS Distributors as their director of sales and marketing.

He married Patricia Weber on March 16, 2002, in Mexico.

His wife, Patti, survives and lives in Avon. He is also survived by his son, Patrick Nelson, of Colorado Springs; his step-son, Cooper Anderson (Katie), of Avon; his parents, Col. Richard B. and Jean Nelson, USAF (retired), of Colorado Springs; his brother, Mike (Ruth Anne) Nelson, of Santa Barbara, California; his brother, Steve (Michelle) Nelson, of Phoenix, Arizona; and his sister, Cathy (Scot) Smith, of Colorado Springs. David has one granddaughter, Atalaya Nelson.

Dave loved to travel, seek new adventures, and live life to its fullest. He had a wonderful sense of humor and always found time to help or mentor a friend or family member, and will be dearly missed by his family and the many hearts that he touched.

Memorial service, 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at The Colorado Springs School, in the Theater (Louisa Building), 21 Broadmoor Ave., Colorado Springs. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 1stBank, PO Box 5270, Avon, CO 81620 or visit any 1stBank Branch and reference the Dave Nelson Memorial Fund in the memo line. The fund is established for Dave’s precious granddaughter. Please make checks payable to Patti Nelson.

Arrangements by: The Springs Funeral Services-North, Colorado Springs, Colorado, http://www.tsfs.co