Obituary: Mrs. Clara A. Valencia, Aug. 27, 1936, to Sept. 11, 2017

Clara A. Valencia, age 81, of Jonesboro, Georgia, passed away Monday, Sept. 11. She is survived by her husband, Tony Valencia; son Glenn A. Valencia and wife Hon. Kathy Brown Valencia, of Peachtree City, Georgia; daughters Vicki Marie McIntyre, of Hampton, Georgia, and Doreen Ann Valencia, of Stockbridge; brothers Chris Lucero, Nick Lucero, Charlie Lucero and Larry Lucero; sisters Lorraine Bischoff and Agenada Aragon; grandchildren Justin McIntyre, Brandi McIntyre, Victoria Valencia and Christina Valencia.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church with Father John Koziol, OFM Conv., officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. before the service at the church. Interment services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home Inc. Jonesboro/Stockbridge is handling the arrangements; 770-210-2700, http://www.ford stewartfuneralhome.com.