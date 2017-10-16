Obituary: Wesley Wayne Geist, 57, of Eagle

Wesley Wayne Geist, 57, of Eagle, was born in Eureka, South Dakota. He passed away on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. He fought a tough fight and is now in Heaven with our Good Lord and Savior.

He loved his girls. He was tough, but in a way, they understood his love. He loved to do many things and was very creative. Mom always said that she didn't know where we got our creativity, but we soon learned it was from our dad. In his spare time, he began a woodworking shop at home and created things from beautiful furniture to custom walking sticks. He made gifts and things for the family.

Wes had a plan to sell some of his works but never got the chance. He loved to take his daughter, Alex, up to the horse rescue, where they adopted a horse. He would always go and find some sort of way to help the rescue, fixing the barn or staining some signs. He was supportive and understanding. Wes would be there to help anyone in any way he could because that's just the kind of person he was.

He taught his daughter, Sam, how to drive her first car, and he gave her the courage to travel to a whole new country. He taught both his girls how to shoot a gun and how to stand up for themselves. He taught them how to be brave and to be strong. He loved them both and his grand-puppy, too. He was a wonderful father and one of the kindest people you could meet, Wes will be missed greatly by his family and friends.

Wes is survived by his wife, Robin Geist; daughters Sam Geist and Alex Geist; sisters Cathy Geist, of Plymouth, Minnesota, and Jodi Gerdes (Bill), of Aberdeen, South Dakota; brother Dan Geist (Sara), of Crookston, Minnesota; nieces and nephews Erin Schipper (Nate), of Westminster, Lindsey Gerdes (Keith Elliott) and their three children, of Fort Collins, and Andreas, Marietta and Katherine Geist, of Crookston, Minnesota; aunts and uncles Duane and Marguerite Bieber, of Plymouth, Minnesota, and Ron and Donna Bieber, of Coppell, Texas; mother and father in law Harold and Jeanne Nicholas, of Yuma, Arizonta; sister in law Melissa Langdon (Brian) and children Emma and Dylan, of Arvada; and brother in law Richard Janney (Jamie) and children Cody and Blake, of Arvada. He was predeceased by his parents, Melvin and Carol Geist, of Eureka, South Dakota.

We love him and miss him dearly, but we know he is now in a safe place of peace and comfort. We will see him again someday. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at Mountain Valley Lutheran Church, 802 Brush Creek Terrace Road in Eagle, 970-328-6718.