Robert Richard Pegg1935 – 2017 | VailDaily.com

Robert Richard Pegg, 81, of New York, New York and Edwards, died peacefully Sunday with members of his loving family at his side.

Bob is survived by his wife, Joyce, and his first wife, Judy, two children, Richard (daughter-in-law Ellen) and Ann (son-in-law Collin Biddle), and four granddaughters, Chaille, Alixe, Jamison and Lily.

Bob was a graduate of Yale University with a Bachelor of Arts in economics and Columbia University with a Master of Business Administration in finance and served in the Air Force Reserve.

Bob worked in the family accounting business, John Pegg and Co., founded in 1925 and later co-founded the accounting firm Pegg & Pegg LLP. His true love professionally was in finance and he was president and chief investment officer of Franklin B. Kirkbride Inc., founded in 1971, later (2000) named Kirkbride Asset Management, and in 2004, he joined Tocqueville Asset Management as a portfolio manager. He enjoyed his professional career and never retired, choosing to continue working as a financial advisor.

He enjoyed spending time with friends and family at his home in Colorado.

Arrangements are under the direction of Frank E. Campbell “The Funeral Chapel,” in New York City.