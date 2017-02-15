Vail Daily obituary: Jodie Rae Thatcher, 1956-2017 | VailDaily.com

Jodie Rae Thatcher, age 60, died Feb. 11, 2017, after she battled cancer for nearly six years.

She was born in Denver and was the daughter of the late Alvin Earnest Wilson and Muriel June Wilson. She married James Wallace Thatcher on Oct. 5, 1980, and they were happily married until his sudden death on Sept, 1, 2010. She always enjoyed spending time with her kids John and Tom Thatcher, and her two grandkids Kevin and Tinslee, who meant the world to her. She was always a very family-oriented person as well as a very hard worker and had the kindest heart. She enjoyed the outdoors, crafts, and loved all animals, especially her two dogs Pepper and Henry.

The family is going to have a memorial potluck at Sweetwater community center on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m., where they will have pictures of Jodie and all the good times she had.