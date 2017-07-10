Vail Daily obituary: Carolyn Slack Cage, May 14, 1933, to June 19, 2017 | VailDaily.com

Carolyn Slack Cage, 84, of 211 Howard Drive, Edwards, passed peacefully on June 19, 2017. A longstanding member of the Beaver Creek and Vail communities, she is survived by her husband, Dr. Gary Walker Cage, and her two sons and their spouses: Andrew and Maria Cage and Theodore Cage and Lucy Fraser.

Born in Houston, Texas, to Thomas A. Slack and Kate Keene Johnson, Carolyn was a Phi Beta Kappa, magna cum laude graduate of Stanford and owner of Benchmark Assets investment firm in Avon. Carolyn was altruistic and philanthropic throughout her life. A prominent member of the Episcopal Church, she was instrumental in the acquisition of the land and the creation of the Edwards Interfaith Chapel.

Carolyn's lifelong benevolent work with the Rotary Club led to her charitable work with many other local organizations, such as The Literacy Project, Vilar Center Performing Arts Center and Bravo! Vail Music Festival.

Carolyn was an avid golfer, world traveler and outdoor enthusiast. Prior to their move to Beaver Creek, the family was longtime residents of Bethesda, Maryland. Her passion for music, family and art led to her years as a docent for the Smithsonian. Carolyn was on the board of directors for both the Potomac School and St. Andrews School and was highly influential in the transition and growth to the scholastic institutions that they are today. St John's Episcopal Church credits her for the expansion of its parish, as well as the gain of its current location and prosperity.

Carolyn was a lifelong intellectual, always social and elegant. She will be missed by many family and friends. Her independent spirit and commitment to her community cultivated a beautiful and successful life. Services will take place at the Edwards Interfaith Chapel and will be announced later this month. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Literacy Project.