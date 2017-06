A Celebration of Life for Peter Behrendt will be held Friday, July 7, at 2 p.m. at the Edwards Interfaith Chapel, 32138 U.S. Highway 6 in Edwards. Peter was a part-time resident (trying to be full time) since 1988. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Andrew, Mark and Tony; daughter-in-laws, Carolina and Kate; and grandchildren, Lucas and Anna Claire.