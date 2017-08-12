Vail Daily obituary: David L. Meirowsky, Dec. 3, 1966, to July 2017 | VailDaily.com

David was born Dec. 3, 1966, in Liberty, Missouri, and is survived by his two beloved sons, Kyan and Koby; his mother, Gail Pruett (Jim); and his father, Stephen D Meirowsky (Becky); he's also survived by his brothers and sister, James, Casey, Josh, Nathan (Noelani) and Stephanie (Chris); nephews and niece Trayer, Von and London.

David Meirowsky was a member of our community for more than two decades and was loved by so many people. He was artistic, intelligent and loving. His enthusiasm for the outdoors and anything adventurous was as infectious as his laugh, and all who knew him will miss him dearly.

A Celebration of Life for David will be held Sunday, Aug. 20, at noon at the Red Cliff Clutter/Bouldering Gardens. Please join us to remember and honor our friend. We've chosen a place that was special to David and where his loved ones and family will be able to return and visit. Please bring a favorite story, photograph or drawing to place in a scrapbook for his children. Together, we will share our stories and honor David.

For more information about the Celebration of Life or to make a donation to his sons, Kyan and Koby, please visit http://www.youcaring.com/kyanmeirowskyandkobymeirowsky -894761. Remembrance information and maps can be found at http://www.facebook.com/events/1726847587345365/?ti=icl.