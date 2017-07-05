 Vail Daily obituary: Judith Wright Dawkins celebration of life | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily obituary: Judith Wright Dawkins celebration of life

Judith Wright Dawkins

A celebration of life will be held for Judith Wright Dawkins from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at Larkspur Restaurant, located at 458 Vail Valley Drive in Vail. Friends are welcome.