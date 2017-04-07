Vail Daily obituary: Justin Edward Tarr, 1981-2017 | VailDaily.com

Justin Tarr was born Oct. 1, 1981, and was called home on Saturday, April 1, 2017. Justin, affectionately known as "Oafie" to those who were close to him, he was the embodiment of love, loyalty, compassion and forgiveness. He was known for his love of music and his zany sense of humor. Justin was born in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He spent his childhood years in South Florida, Colorado and Atlanta. As an adult he re-located to all three areas, although he had a particular fondness for the beauty of Colorado. Justin had a niche for and a career in sales. He worked for Vail Resorts as a senior vacation coordinator and in his spare time for his mother's business at the time of his passing.

Friend and family remember "Oafie" as being an empathetic listener who could make anyone laugh or cheer up instantly with a comical gesture and an eccentric facial gesture. Justin had the ability to draw anyone in with his charismatic personality, which led him to be a compelling sales person. He influenced others with his taste for music and his critical ear for music selection. Justin also enjoyed writing lyrics and poetry.

Justin is survived by his loving mother, Shelley Tarr, of Edwards; his brother Matthew Tarr, of Salt Lake City and his brother, Gage Tarr, of Boulder; as well as his loving cat Chuey. His memory strongly survives in the hearts and memories of the many friends and extended family who love him. There will be a memorial celebrating his life on Sunday at 3 p.m. in Edwards.