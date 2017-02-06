Vail Daily obituary: Kay R. Mattson, 1950-2017 | VailDaily.com

Kay passed away at her home in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Wednesday after an extensive illness following open heart surgery.

Kay Robertson was born in Roseau, Minnesota, to Dr. J.C. and Mildred Robertson on Feb. 22, 1950. She grew up in Roseau and Alexandria, Minnesota, and graduated from Roseau High School in 1968. She went on to the University of Minnesota and graduated in 1972 with a degree in English and art history. She has been a lifelong member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority where she met and kept many of her dearest enduring friends. On July 4, 1965, she met Al on the beach at Springsteel Island near Warroad, Minnesota. They started to date in high school and were married on Aug. 21, 1971. They spent their early married years in Grand Rapids and Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kay worked as a representative for Shulton Inc. selling Breck Products during this time.

Kay moved to Indianapolis, Indiana, in 1981 as Al had joined Eli Lilly and Co. and was moved to their corporate headquarters. Here, Kay began doing what she loved most and that was working in the field of art in an art gallery. She followed her passion for art throughout the many moves and locations where she lived including Grand Rapids, Michigan; Toronto; New York; Singapore; Dallas; and Vero Beach, Florida. The accomplishment for which she was most proud was becoming a docent at the Cloisters and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Kay gave tours in both places and developed lifelong friendships as a result. She was passionate about art and art history and studied and traveled abroad with her museum friends.

Upon Al’s retirement, they chose to split their time between Vero Beach, Florida, and Edwards. In 2011, they left Florida for Arizona. Kay enjoyed traveling, especially doing so by cruising. During her life she visited over 65 countries. As a result of health issues early in life, Kay had significant health challenges during her later years and passed away as a result. She is survived by her husband Al to whom she was married for 45-plus years.

A memorial service for Kay R. Mattson will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary, 8555 East Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale, Arizona.