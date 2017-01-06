Vail Daily obituary: Kenneth O. Friedman, 1957-2017 | VailDaily.com

It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to longtime Vail Valley local Kenneth Friedman, known as Kenny to his thousands of friends. Kenny lost his battle with cancer on Jan. 4, 2017.

Kenny was the beloved son of Evan and Susan O. Friedman of New York, New York. Kenny attended Berkshire School and graduated from the University of Denver in 1979. While attending DU, he discovered Vail and fell in love with the valley. He moved to Vail and opened Kenny’s Double Diamond Ski Shop. Kenny was instrumental in the ski industry, particularly specializing in custom ski boot fitting. He paved the way for the innovative use of orthotics in ski boots. After selling Kenny’s Double Diamond Ski Shop he worked for Vail Resorts. Kenny was heavily involved in raising and donating hundreds of thousands of dollars for local charities such as Vail Veterans Program and Small Champions. Kenny’s motto was “give until it feels good.”

Kenny’s blue eyes and infectious smile were loved by all. Kenny adored his family and made certain to make every family member feel special. He had a passion for skiing and the Vail Valley was his favorite place on earth. Kenny will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Susan O. Friedman, and is survived by his wife, Monique Friedman, of Vail, his daughters Elle and Sophe Friedman, of Vail, his sister Dana (Paul) Kiesel, of California, and his father, Evan Friedman, of New York. A date for a memorial service will be announced at a later time.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 1150B Sandstone Drive, Vail, CO 81657. Donations in memory of Kenny can be made to the Vail Veterans Program at P.O. Box 6473, Vail, CO 81658 or online at http://www.vailveteransprogram.org.