Vail Daily obituary: Kristy Lynn River, April 30, 1956, to July 1, 2017 | VailDaily.com

Kristy Lynn River passed away July 1, 2017, at Banner Baywood Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona, after fighting a battle with liver cancer. She was born April 30, 1956, to Stanley and Ruby River in Glenwood Springs and grew up in Eagle, graduating from Eagle Valley High School.

Kristy resided in Payson for the past 28 years and was employed by Banner Payson Medical Center. She is survived by her son, Troy Dean River; her mother, Ruby River; her siblings, Millie Avalos, Stanley River and Melody Donaldson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Stanley "Buzz" River, and her brother Robert River.

Kristy was passionate about the outdoors, fishing, camping, George Strait and the Denver Broncos. She is dearly loved and missed by her family, who ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society. A memorial will be planned at a later date.