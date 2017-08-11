Vail Daily obituary: Mary A. Duran, Jan. 17, 1921, to Aug. 4, 2017 | VailDaily.com

Mary A. Duran, 96, of Lakewood and formerly of Minturn, passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Lakewood. She was born on Jan. 17, 1921, in Amalia, New Mexico, to Antonio and Teresina (Arellano) Martinez. In 1934, she married Mel Duran in Del Norte.

Mary began her career as a waitress at Jeff's Cafe and Williams Cafe in Minturn. She then went on to be one of the first cooks for The Lodge at Vail. She was also a prep cook, dishwasher and custodian at the Clock Tower Inn in Vail and retired after working with the Eagle County school district. Mary was a member of the Minturn Seniors and enjoyed trips with her friends there. She loved spending time with and taking care of her children.

Mary is survived by her son Rudy (Ernestine) Duran, of Grand Junction and Minturn; Colorado; son Richard Duran, of Grand Junction; daughter Virginia Gonzales, of Lakewood, and son Floyd Duran (Katherine Trujillo), of Minturn, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, sister Renia Lyoza and son-in-law Johnnie Gonzales. Mary was the last of her original family to pass away.

A visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at the St. Patrick's Parish "Old Chapel." A rosary service will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15. Burial will follow the Mass at Riverview Cemetery in Minturn, with a reception to follow the burial at the St. Patrick's Spirit Center in Minturn.

Bailey-Kent Funeral Home, of Leadville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance of Mrs. Duran for her family.