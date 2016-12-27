Vail Daily obituary: Nanci Richardson, 1948-2016 | VailDaily.com

Nanci moved to the Vail Valley over 40 years ago and passed peacefully on Dec. 20.

Nanci will be most remembered for her vibrant smile, sparkling personality and seemingly endless energy. Nanci had a heart of gold, a never-ending strength, a generous and thoughtful personality and a love for this valley and everyone in it.

Nanci’s life was beautiful — filled with memories of traveling the world and raising her own children in the beauty of the Vail Valley.

She is survived by her husband, Carl Richardson; her mother, Elizabeth Gold; her three children, Rolena, James and Rebecca Richardson; and her granddaughter, Avery Richardson. Thank you to the Vail Valley for your continued love and support of Nanci and the Richardson family.