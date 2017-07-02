Vail Daily Obituary: Ursula Fricker, 1939 – June 30, 2017 | VailDaily.com

Long time Valley resident Ursula Fricker, 78, passed away peacefully at home in Eagle, Colorado on the morning of June 30th, 2017 with her family by her side.

Her story began in war-torn Germany in 1939. She loved school and all aspects of homemaking. On July 3rd, 1955, at 16, she met the love of her life, Helmut. They married exactly four years later, on July 3rd, 1959, and started a family shortly thereafter. On July 3rd, 1969, Ursula, Helmut and their children, Harald and Susanne, immigrated to the United States, eventually finding their way to Colorado and the Vail Valley.

Ursula worked at several Valley institutions, including the Alpenrose and the Blue Cow. She ran her own gourmet catering and cleaning service and managed a private corporate retreat on Beaver Dam Road until her retirement.

She enjoyed traveling the world and spending time with Helmut and her family. She entertained friends from far and wide. She loved to cook and her culinary skills rivaled any top chef, with her family recipe for Linzertorte gaining legendary status.

She will be most remembered for her kind and giving heart that brought everyone she met so much love and joy.

Ursula was preceded in death by her twin brother Jürgen and sister Bergit, as well as her parents and in-laws.

She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her husband of nearly 58 years, Helmut, son Harald Fricker, daughter Susanne Fricker Edrington, son-in-law Donald Edrington, grandchildren Elisabeth and Kristina Edrington and Kiah and Miles Fricker, sisters Renate, Andrea, and Sigrid, and brother-in-law Dietwin, along with many nieces and nephews in Germany.

Join us for a celebration of life at 2pm on Sunday, July 9th, 2017 at the Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Helmut Fricker family Music Scholarship by going to vvf.org, then click YouthPower365 and in the comments section it's important to reference In Honor of Ursula Fricker.