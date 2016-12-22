Vail Daily obituary: Zoanne Lee Smith Terry, 1961-2016 | VailDaily.com

Zoanne Lee Smith Terry was born to Dr. Ronald and Luanne Smith on Feb. 15, 1961, in Pueblo, Colorado. She was raised in Applewood, Colorado, where her parents moved in 1965. She attended Maple Grove and Tanglewood Elementary Schools, Manning Jr. High and Wheat Ridge High School. She graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1983, with a degree in physical education and teaching. She taught skiing in Vail and English in Japan before spending 10 years as a member of the entertainment staff for Norwegian Cruise Lines. She also taught everything from aerobics to tai chi upon leaving cruise-ship life and most recently at the Denver Country Club.

She died at age 55 on Dec. 19, 2016, after complications from a long illness. She is survived by her three children, Jolene, 19, J.J., 17, and Zoey, 16, of Wheat Ridge; her parents of Denver; her sister, Shelley Smith; and niece Dylann Tharp, of Los Angeles. She also leaves her husband, Jubal Terry; nieces Collette, Camille, Chandler and Alexandra; and nephew Oliver. Her life will be celebrated in the auditorium at Brookdale Park Place, 111 Emerson Street., at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.