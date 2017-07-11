Off the Hill: Christy Sports patio specialists help bring comfort outdoors (video) | VailDaily.com

With the mild climate, beautiful views and not a lot of pesky insects, outdoor living spaces are key to residences in Colorado. To help you enjoy the outdoors even more Christy Sports brings the comfort of the indoors outside.

A bustling ski shop in the winter, Christy Sports in Avon fills their 9,000-square foot showroom with dining sets, deep seating sets, fire-pits, umbrellas, grills and colorful cushions during the summer.

With over 25 years of patio sales knowledge, Christy Sports is the leading source for commercial grade patio furniture in the Rocky Mountains. From wicker and wood to wrought iron, Christy Sports' expert staff will help you from conception to installation.

With their complimentary design services Christy Sports will come to your home, take measurements and make sure the furnishings are the right scale for your space. "We'll work with you to find the right color palette and the style that you enjoy, then we'll create quotes for you based on different styles within your budget," said Frieda Hanley, patio specialist at Christy Sports.

If you have a collection that has seen some wear, Christy Sports can help you refresh your furnishings. "I just worked with a gentleman who had a patio set that he bought 10 years ago and the frame was still in excellent condition. I was able to get him replacement cushions that fit his existing frame, which saved him a lot of money since he didn't have to buy everything new," said Hanley.

Beyond residential spaces, Christy Sports also works on large commercial projects. Outdoor sofas, love seats, swings and fire pits were recently installed throughout the plaza at Beaver Creek Village. They also have been busy in Aspen at the Top of the Gondola restaurant and the private, five-star residences at The Little Nell.

To learn more, visit their website at http://www.christysports.com or call their Avon location at 970.949.0241.