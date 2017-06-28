Off the Hill: EagleVail Golf Club offers vistas and value (video) | VailDaily.com

Blending the personalities of a mountain and valley golf course, the EagleVail Golf Club treats varied levels of golfers to a true high-country golf experience.

Centrally located, the course offers a unique blend of challenge and value. The Eagle River comes into play on holes four and five, while Stone Creek meanders through both the front and back nines. Add the beautiful mountain vistas and it's easy to become pleasantly distracted even if you're not having your best round.

Each year, this public venue plays host to locals and visitors alike. "Right now, the course is in the best shape I have ever seen in the 18 years I've played here," said Terri Allender, who was just wrapping up a round with the club's ladies league.

Their signature hole is number 10, a par-3 with a dramatic elevation drop that plays 125 to 197 yards depending on the tee played. "Players should expect to play at least one club length less than normal," said Ryan Flamm, director of golf for EagleVail Golf Club. "The winds and sloping green makes a quality tee shot of utmost importance," said Flamm. The fourth hole is another outstanding par-3, as the tee shot must clear the Eagle River to reach the narrow green, which slopes from back to front. The back nine has three fantastic par-5s, which dare the long hitters to go for the green in two.

The EagleVail Golf Club also has a great practice facility with a driving range and chipping and putting greens available. For those who want extra practice on their short game or are looking for a leisurely family outing, try the Willow Creek par-3 course. Willow Creek is also home to Foot Golf, which is played with a soccer ball on shortened holes with 21-inch diameter cups. Players kick the soccer ball from the tee box into the cup and aim for the least number of kicks.

With its proximity to a vast forest, bear, elk, deer and other wildlife have been known to pay visits to the course, so keep the camera handy.

For more information on the golf club or to make a tee time, visit EagleVailGolfClub.com or call (970) 949-5267.