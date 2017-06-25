Off the Hill: EagleVail Swimming Pool keeps it cool (video) | VailDaily.com

Nothing says summer quite like kids splashing around in a swimming pool. The sights, sounds and smells bring one back to childhood when the days were carefree and water was the form of entertainment.

The EagleVail Swimming Pool is a prime example of what summer should look like. Colorful terrycloth towels line the beach chairs surrounding the pool while kids swim, enjoy the waterslide, play tag in the pool with their friends and cool off. Grills are available for cookouts and you can rent the Shelter for birthday parties or other events. It's also adjacent to one of EagleVail's many parks, so parents can keep a watchful eye on their children in the pool or on the playground equipment while relaxing in the shade or sun.

Serious swimmers can enjoy the 25-meter lap pool. They have two lap lanes set aside from 10am until 8pm for lap swimmers only everyday. They also have a beach-entry recreation pool and both pools are heated to 85 and 90 degrees respectively. They utilize state of the art salt water, ozone, and solar systems for heating and sanitizing the water while maintaining soft and gentle water.

The pool is buzzing with activity morning, noon and night. In the morning, they are busy with swimming lessons and USA Swim Team programs. "We have a great partnership with the Avon Recreation Center," said pool manger, Joey Roberts. "Since we are an outdoor pool and open only in the summer, many of the children on our USA Swim Team continue swimming at the Avon Rec Center during the winter months."

Master swim sessions and water aerobics give adults an opportunity to cool off and get a workout in the water.

After dark, the pool is still busy. A moonlight swim and movie night happens once a month. Family night is every Sunday night.

"Swimming is a lifelong sport, a safety necessity and great fun," said Roberts.

Open May 20 through September 10, the EagleVail Swimming Pool is available to both EagleVail residents and non-residents. Plenty of parking is available and so are bike racks for those who want to ride to the pool. For more information, visit http://www.eaglevail.org.