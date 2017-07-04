Off the Hill: New Christy Sports in West Vail offers free delivery for bike rentals (video) | VailDaily.com

With miles of paved paths, exhilarating descents on the trails and uphill challenges like Vail Pass, biking is one of the best ways to experience the Vail Valley.

Christy Sports recently added a new convenient location in the West Vail Mall that offers a full service bike shop with a friendly staff and expert local knowledge.

Bringing your bikes here can be difficult if you are traveling via plane. Renting allows you to try the latest models and also mix it up if you want a full-suspension mountain bike one day, a road bike the next and a comfortable path bike for cruising along the creek or to dinner.

Another service the new Christy Sports in West Vail is offering is bike rental delivery, which is a free service and perfect for those who flew to Vail and don't have a car or don't have a vehicle equipped to transport the number of bikes their group needs. Simply go online or give them a call, pick out your bikes, tag-a-longs or trailers and have them delivered to your hotel, condo or home.

For busy locals in need of a tune, Christy Sports' delivery service can even pick up your bike, bring it to the shop and then deliver it back to you when it's fixed.

If your gears aren't shifting properly or you need new brakes, have the experts at Christy Sports take care of your bike. Mark Lanzer, assistant manager and head bike tech, recently attended the Barnett Bicycle Institute in Colorado Springs to add to his already 10 years in the industry. "With so many different models out there, it was great to refine my skills and be able to serve our riders ever better than before," said Lanzer.

Along with their bikes from Scott and Trek, you can shop for apparel and gear from top brands like Shimano, Giro, Bell, and Pearl Izumi. The Christy Sports in West Vail is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, go to http://www.christysports.com or call 970.476.7907.