Off the Hill: The Fitz Bar and Restaurant offers cozy comfort food next to the Vail slopes | VailDaily.com

Location, location, location doesn’t only hold true in real estate, it also is something that can dictate where you will go for apres ski. Just steps away from the Golden Peak base area you’ll find the Fitz Bar and Restaurant, where they serve “comfort food, elevated.”

The Manor Vail Lodge, which was featured in the September 2016 issue of Travel + Leisure magazine and also listed as one of CNN’s 20 of America’s Most Beautiful Hotels this past August, blends the past with a modern twist. Sepia-tone photographs depicting sheep pastures that are now Vail Village line the walls along with old newspaper headlines and pictures of skiers dressed in fashions from the 1960s.

Their menu also blends the classic dishes of the past with a contemporary touch. Brussels sprouts with shishito peppers or mac and cheese with gremolata are just a few of the items you’ll find.

‘Comfort food, elevated’

That’s the concept executive chef Ken Butler wants guests to experience.

“The ‘comfort food, elevated’ tagline is used because we serve dishes that are familiar, but we add something extra,” Butler said. “From the plate presentation to the ingredients we use, we make it unique and fun.”

The portions are large enough to share. Order a few entrees for the table and you can feed your whole party at a great value.

Drinks are elevated as well. The cocktails are handcrafted with house-made syrups and, in some cases, made with local spirits. Try the Saucy Chai, a hot drink made with Vail’s own 10th Mountain bourbon, chai and house-spiced foam. Or the High Alpine Toddy, made from Colorado’s Stranahan whiskey, hand forged pine syrup and bitters.

The Fitz Bar and Restaurant is one of the best-kept secrets for apres ski libations and winter fare that will warm you up and give you energy for the slopes the next day.