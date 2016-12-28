Off the Hill with Tricia Swenson: Eye Pieces of Vail takes care of your eyewear needs on and off slopes | VailDaily.com

Eye Pieces of Vail is getting into the holiday spirit by hosting a party for their customers on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Eye Pieces will be showcasing some of the hottest looks for winter along with the latest in technology in helmets, googles, sunglasses and spectacles. Refreshments, raffle prizes and giveaways will also be a part of the evening. Eye Pieces has six locations throughout the Vail Valley, but the party will be held at their flagship store on East Meadow Drive across from Solaris.