Off the Hill with Tricia Swenson: Hawk’s Nest offers affordability, open space access | VailDaily.com

The saying goes, “you come for the winter, but stay for the summer.” For many, that “stay for the summer” part turns into staying for a lifetime.

Once people realize they are going to stay, the question becomes where will they put down their roots? Many choose to go downvalley for the warmer climate and access to recreation. They also seek more square footage and affordability when it comes to housing options.

Eagle and Gypsum were around long before Vail and Beaver Creek became ski resorts. As Eagle County’s population grew, so did the impulse to move downvalley. Neighborhoods like Eagle Ranch, Stratton Flats, Cotton Ranch, Sky Legend and The Bluffs have been built to provide an energetic community where families can grow. Hawk’s Nest is the latest development to promote the active Colorado lifestyle.

Built by Green Valley Homes, the Hawk’s Nest development at Upper Buckhorn Valley are duplex homes that feature a main floor master with his and her closets, oversized two-car garage, family room area, fenced yard and beautiful finishes throughout. Low HOA dues provide for easy living and more time to play.

Speaking of play, the proposed Gypsum Wildlife Conservation Park is just minutes away from Hawk’s Nest. The goal of the park is to offer 150 acres of managed habitat for mule deer, elk, red tail hawk, red fox and other mountain mammals and bird species. For those wanting to fish, a lake will be stocked and managed by Colorado Park & Wildlife’s fishing programs. The trails within the park will connect with hundreds of miles of BLM’s Hardscrabble Recreation Area and White River National Forest.

With Phase One nearly sold out, Phase 2 has broken ground and will offer buyers two styles of homes to choose from and two price points. To learn more about Hawk’s Nest, visit http://www.HawksNest.VailRealEstate.com.