Off the Hill with Tricia Swenson: Locals Jam Pack at Vilar offers big sounds, savings | VailDaily.com

The Vilar Performing Arts Center has such a variety of performances to choose from and pricing options to match. Comedy, classical, dance and concerts are bundled at a great price. All four of the following shows are offered at $100 for the Locals Jam Pack.

Friday, The Good Lovelies will bring their three-part harmony from Toronto. Part folk-roots, part Western swing, their sounds have earned them a JUNO award (Canadian Grammy) and several other accolades. These ladies have been gaining notoriety not only in North America but also in the United Kingdom and Australia.

Next Friday, Jan. 20, Brett Dennen will make his debut at the Vilar Center by showcasing his sixth album, “Por Favor,” released in May. Although it has been a decade since his self-titled debut album, Dennen still stays true to his singer-songwriter roots. On the latest release, he sings about loneliness, loss and love, but uplifting choruses and acoustic arrangements brighten the mood.

Martin Sexton got his start in Boston during the 1990s and has been traveling the globe ever since. He’s received high praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard and various newspaper publications. Sexton is also revered by other artists like Dave Matthews and John Mayer. His unique collaborations, like singing a cover of Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’” on the brim of the Grand Canyon with Adam Gontier or a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” with the Brothers McCann, give you a glimpse of why he’s called the “musician’s musician.” Sexton takes the stage on Feb. 3.

To round out the series, Noam Pikelny, founding member of the Punch Brothers, will bring banjo and bluegrass to the Vilar. Pikelny was awarded album of the year at the 2014 International Bluegrass Music Association. He also won the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass in 2010. If you go to the show on March 9, then you will be hearing new works off his first solo album, “Universal Favorite.”

Pick up the Locals Jam Pack and treat yourself to some fabulous concerts. Check out http://www.vilarpac.org for other promotional packages including comedy, classical and dance programs.