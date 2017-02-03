Off the Hill with Tricia Swenson: Starting Hearts offers heart health education at Vilar | VailDaily.com

On Valentine’s Day a decade ago, Lynn Blake had no idea how much her life was about to change.

The newlywed had just returned from her honeymoon and was on her second day at a new job in Vail. That day this young, athletic, non-smoker had sudden cardiac arrest. A co-worker started to administer CPR while someone else called 911. Luckily, her office was across the street from the Vail Fire Department and they were able to assist with CPR and defibrillation until the paramedics arrived.

Lynn Blake was one of the lucky ones. The swift action by co-workers and proximity to care was the difference between life and death. For every minute that goes by the chance of survival decreases by 10 percent.

Blake took this life changing experience and decided to do something incredible with it. She founded Starting Hearts, a non-profit dedicated to saving the lives of sudden cardiac arrest victims through free CPR and DEFIB training and access programs.

Blake recently spoke in front of the top cardiac experts in Cleveland. Her story of survival and vision for change got the attention of this rather tough audience. One staff member told her, “You know you’ve captivated this crowd of doctors when three things happen, they didn’t leave early, they didn’t look at their cell phones and they asked lots of questions.”

Blake’s story is real, her mission is attainable and it’s gaining national attention, but funds are needed.

Starting Hearts is hosting their 5th annual All You Need Is Heart event at the Vilar Center on February 8th. Screenings are sold out but you can still buy individual tickets for their heart healthy lunch and/or featured speaker, Dr. Caldwell Esseltstyn. Dr. Esseltstyn is an internationally known surgeon and author. He will speak about his diet-based heart wellness program, Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease.

Watch today’s video and go to http://www.startinghearts.org for more information.

If you go…

All You Need is Heart

Wednesday, Feb. 8th

Vilar Performing Arts Center

Screenings: 8 a.m.-11:45 a.m. – Sold out

Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Guest Speaker: 12:45 p.m.-2:00 p.m.