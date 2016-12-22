Off the Hill with Tricia Swenson: Sun & Ski in Avon offers gift ideas for everyone on your nice list | VailDaily.com

If you haven’t finished your holiday shopping, or even started the task, then never fear. Sun & Ski in Avon is your one stop shop for everyone on your list.

Besides the obvious gift ideas like skis, snowboards, boots and bindings, Sun & Ski offers more for your loved ones this holiday season.

Sun & Ski is known for its vast selection of outerwear brands like Spyder, Obermeyer, Nils and Karbon, but they have street wear as well. Flannel shirts, cozy sweatshirts, vests and infinity scarves will help you welcome the chilly temperatures. Their selection of apres ski boots for men and women are as fashionable as they are functional.

Enjoy the outdoors the old fashioned way, via a sled. Sun & Ski has a whole range of sizes from the Zipfly Freestyle Mini Luge to the classic saucer. Snowball makers, slingshots and launchers are also available.

What about the electronics junkie? Devices that track your activity are very popular again this year. Garmin and Fitbit offer a variety of models at different price points. Outdoor Tech and Skull Candy have various headphone options for helmets. GoPro action cameras and all the accessories can be purchased also.

Sun & Ski got a present as well. They just installed a new Wintersteiger Mercury tuning machine. It’s ceramic disc edge grinding allows for precise edge geometry and is the same technology used by top manufacturers and ski racing teams worldwide. For the person who has everything, buy a series of equipment tunes that can be used as the conditions change this season.

Stock up and enjoy the savings. Mention the Vail Daily’s Off the Hill to get 20 percent off any regular priced single item not on sale. Sun & Ski is located in the former Sports Authority space in Chapel Square.