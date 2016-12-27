Off the Hill with Tricia Swenson: The Lion Vail set to deliver luxury residences in February | VailDaily.com

New construction will transform into luxury residences as the Lion Vail opens its doors in February.

Located in Lionshead, the Lion offers 65 private residences with floor plans ranging between two and five bedrooms. Owner ski lockers, on-site storage and three levels of underground parking will be offered as well as a restaurant, fitness center, hot tub and salt-water resistance pool. The property is also pet-friendly.

Eustaquio Cortina, the principal and senior broker at Cortina Real Estate, is pleased with how this project turned out. The Lion took some of the best practices from other projects that were recently built and incorporated them into their design.

“The residences are spacious, elegant and the view is fantastic with our oversized windows. The location is close to the amenities like ski school and the gondola, and the bus stop is right across the street if you want to go into Vail Village,” Cortina said.

Cortina is joined by experienced and long-time local real estate professionals Julie Weihaupt and David Campbell.

“Our clients have been tremendously pleased with the building as it nears completion. In fact, one of our buyers recently toured the building and liked it so much that he decided to acquire an even larger residence than originally planned,” Campbell said.

The Lion represents the only new luxury residences in Vail and brokers are taking notice as they see this as a priority for their clients.

“Inventory is currently somewhat limited in Vail. The Lion, being brand new, offers some of the best luxury choices available,” Weihaupt added.

On-site management will be provided by East West Destination Hospitality, which is synonymous with luxury residential services, making ownership carefree.

Tours of the model are available. Learn more by visiting http://www.lionvail.com.