Off the Hill With Tricia Swenson: The Willows offers luxury and proximity to all things Vail | VailDaily.com

Living in the Vail Valley is one thing, but to truly live in Vail Village is unique.

The Willows let’s you be in the middle of it all with out being in the middle of it all. This paradox is something that can only be experienced by visiting this development along Bishop Park. Just west of the Lodge at Vail and south of Gore Creek, you’ll find nine whole ownership and nine interval-ownership residences built in 2008. Since then, there have been very few re-sales of these coveted properties.

Tye Stockton of The Stockton Group at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty predicts this property won’t be around for long. “Because this property is small, boutique in its nature and has limited availability, it is a highly coveted property that sells in a matter of days.”

This spacious four-bedroom property offers space for all your guests. The bunkroom is a haven for kids. Built-in bunk beds can sleep six, which is great when all the grandkids come to town. With all the fabulous restaurants around, dining in may not happen often, but if so the gourmet chef will delight in entertaining in this well-appointed kitchen.

The property has a beautiful plunge pool, two tandem, underground parking spaces, owner storage and ski storage. On-site concierge and management services give owners the piece of mind that things will be taken care of when they are away. This property also has very low HOA fees.

One thing you will notice about The Willows is how quiet it is. Once again, you are in the middle of it all, but not in the middle of it all. Traffic, ski boots on cobblestone streets and late night revelers are virtually non-existent.

To view Willows No. 205 contact Tye Stockton of The Stockton Group at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.