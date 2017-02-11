Off the Hill with Tricia Swenson: Vail Valley Foundation raffling off a Volvo XC60 | VailDaily.com

Want to win a Volvo from the Vail Valley Foundation? The VVF is raffling off a Volvo XC60 and 200 dollars could win you the car. Only 500 raffle tickets will be sold and they will be picking the winner at the Black Diamond Ball on Feb. 18, but you need not be present to win. If you don’t win the car, you still win knowing you are supporting a non-profit that does so much for our valley.

You may not realize just how much the Vail Valley Foundation touches your experiences throughout the seasons. Since 1981 they have been bringing arts, athletics and education to the community. The VVF strives to bring the world to the Vail Valley and the Vail Valley to the world and when I reflect on that motto, I think they have succeeded.

Think about not only the World Cup races, but also the World Alpine Ski Championships that have been held here three times, which is rare for a ski resort in the U.S. During those races we see the absolute fastest men and women compete on a mountain that may just be a few miles from your home. The best in the world are competing right in front of you – for free.

The GoPro Mountain Games are considered one of the best events in Vail due to the variety of events that capture the spirit of the mountains. From rafting to running, mountain biking to slacklining, the competitions are top notch and participation is encouraged. You can complete on the same course as some of the best athletes from around the world. Or just watch it all – for free.

If you enjoy any of these events or others like Hot Summer Nights, the Vail International Dance Festival or are aware of the programs they do for youth, consider giving back to the Vail Valley Foundation as a thank you for the programs they provide at a low cost or for free. You might just win a Volvo.

For tickets for the raffle or the Black Diamond Ball, go to http://www.vvf.org.