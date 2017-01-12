Officials seeking information about poached buck in Grand Junction | VailDaily.com

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife authorities are asking the public for help identifying the person responsible for illegally killing a mule deer buck in northwest Grand Junction Tuesday evening.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., CPW officers discovered the dead buck shot and left to waste in a field near the intersection of 24 Road and K Road. They add the poacher did not attempt to salvage the meat and left the antlers on the animal.

Witnesses reported observing a diesel truck in the area at the time of the incident.

“We are asking the public for help identifying the driver of the truck,” said District Wildlife Manager Albert Romero. “We also encourage the responsible party to come forward immediately and let us know what happened.”

Romero adds several homes are in the area, including one in the line of fire. He says a round could have easily entered a home and caused human injuries.

“It’s not just a poaching incident – this irresponsible act put people’s lives at risk,” he said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers take prompt self-reporting into account when assessing penalties.

“We have some evidence and eyewitness accounts and that will be very helpful going forward,” he said.”But the person that did this still has time to do the right thing and contact us right away.”

Anyone with information can contact DWM Albert Romero at 970-216-3847.

People with information that prefer to remain anonymous can call Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648, or by email at game.thief@state.co.us. Rewards are available if the information leads to a citation.