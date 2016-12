VIDEO: All chairs at Vail now running | VailDaily.com

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

VIDEO: In the Friday, Dec. 30 edition of On the Hill, Vail Daily on snow correspondent John LaConte reports from the terrain serviced by Earl’s Chair on Vail Mountain, and talks a bit about the interesting character that was Vail co-founder Earl Eaton. LaConte shares stories from Eaton’s life as he snowboards down the slopes.



John LaConte is riding a Weston Japow swallow-tale snowboard in today’s episode of On the Hill