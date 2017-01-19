VIDEO: Art of carving on display at Vail | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Art of carving on display at Vail
January 19, 2017
VIDEO: In the Thursday, Jan. 19 edition of On the Hill, Vail Daily on snow correspondent John LaConte is joined by Vail local Andrew Wight who shows viewers how the blue skies and freshly groomed snow have created perfect conditions for snowboarders to practice carving.
John LaConte is riding a Weston Backwoods snowboard in today’s episode of On the Hill
