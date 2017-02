VIDEO: Beaver Creek’s Cookie Time brings joy to all — every day at 3 p.m. | VailDaily.com

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

VIDEO: Vail Daily on snow correspondent Ross Leonhart cruises down the mountain at the perfect time — Cookie Time — on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Beaver Creek. Enjoy fresh baked, chocolate chip cookies daily at the Beav’ at 3 p.m. at the base of Centennial. (Chocolate milk is optional.)



Ross Leonhart films with a GoPro Hero 4.