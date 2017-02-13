 VIDEO: Blue Sky Basin seeing different conditions than the rest of Vail Mountain | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Blue Sky Basin seeing different conditions than the rest of Vail Mountain

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

VIDEO: In the Monday, Feb. 13 edition of On the Hill, Vail Daily on snow correspondent John LaConte reports from Blue Sky Basin on Vail Mountain where conditions are quite different from the spring snow we’re seeing at Vail’s loading points.

John LaConte is riding a Weston Backwoods snowboard in today’s episode of On the Hill