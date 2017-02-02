 VIDEO: Cloudy skies, light snow falling at Beaver Creek | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Cloudy skies, light snow falling at Beaver Creek

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

VIDEO: Vail Daily on snow correspondent Ross Leonhart reports on Thursday, Feb. 2, from Ripsaw in Rose Bowl at Beaver Creek. After freezing temperatures last week and warm temperatures to start this week, today’s conditions are somewhere inbetween.

Ross Leonhart films with a GoPro Hero 4.