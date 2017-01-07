VIDEO: Enjoying the scraps from Thursday’s big storm 2 days later at Beaver Creek | VailDaily.com

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

VIDEO: In the Saturday, Jan. 7 edition of On the Hill, Vail Daily on snow correspondent Ross Leonhart reports from some trees off of Centennial, where there’s plenty of powder left over from Thursday’s big dump. The cold temperatures have kept the snow soft.



Ross Leonhart films with a GoPro Hero 4.