VIDEO: Enjoying the scraps from Thursday’s big storm 2 days later at Beaver Creek | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Enjoying the scraps from Thursday’s big storm 2 days later at Beaver Creek
January 7, 2017
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.
VIDEO: In the Saturday, Jan. 7 edition of On the Hill, Vail Daily on snow correspondent Ross Leonhart reports from some trees off of Centennial, where there’s plenty of powder left over from Thursday’s big dump. The cold temperatures have kept the snow soft.
Ross Leonhart films with a GoPro Hero 4.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: On The Hill
Trending Sitewide
- Man hanging unconscious by backpack on Arapahoe Basin chairlift is cut down by friend in harrowing rescue
- Skier dies after being found near Turquoise Lake
- Eastbound I-70 reopens after 20-car pileup
- Snow day for Eagle County Schools, Vail Christian, Vail Mountain School
- Aspen Skiing Co. joins tiny-house nation with experimental housing project