VIDEO: First tracks at Beaver Creek on New Year’s Eve | VailDaily.com

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

VIDEO: In the Saturday, Dec. 31 edition of On the Hill, Vail Daily on snow correspondent Ross Leonhart prepares for 2017 by getting on the mountain an hour early on New Year’s Eve courtesy of the White Glove First Tracks program at Beaver Creek. For more information and to sign up for the White Glove First Tracks program, which is open to the public and runs about twice a week during peak periods, at http://www.beavercreek.com.



(If watching on a desk top, then click the “V” on the video to open in Vimeo and watch full screen.)

Ross Leonhart films with a GoPro Hero 4.