VIDEO: Green Riders recruit a Vail local | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: On Eagle County’s Bike to Work Day 2017, Vail Daily reporter John LaConte meets up with Avon resident Nicole Abrams, who has been biking to work every day this summer as a way to get in shape for the Green Riders program, which she plans on joining up with this month as the group makes its way across the U.S. doing good deeds on bikes .