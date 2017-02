VIDEO: Hold onto your cowboy hats — hitting the Rodeo at Beaver Creek | VailDaily.com

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

VIDEO: Vail Daily on snow correspondent Ross Leonhart reports on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from the Rodeo terrain park at Beaver Creek with Avon local Will Lackey. The terrain park features a line of four jumps, about 10 rails and a side line of logs.



Ross Leonhart films with a GoPro Hero 4.