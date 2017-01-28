 VIDEO: It’s cold On the Hill, but we’re out here at Beaver Creek | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: It’s cold On the Hill, but we’re out here at Beaver Creek

VIDEO: Vail Daily on snow correspondent Ross Leonhart reports on Saturday, Jan. 28, from Strawberry Park on another below-freezing day at Beaver Creek. Ross finds some fresh snow in the trees and tries to stay warm.

Ross Leonhart films with a GoPro Hero 4.