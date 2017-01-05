VIDEO: Knee deep or deeper at Vail | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Knee deep or deeper at Vail
January 5, 2017
VIDEO: In the Thursday, Jan. 5 edition of On the Hill, Vail Daily on snow correspondent John LaConte reports from the Highline area of Vail Mountain where the snow is knee deep or deeper after a storm dumped snow on the mountain all night long.
John LaConte is riding a Weston Japow swallow-tale snowboard in today’s episode of On the Hill
