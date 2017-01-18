VIDEO: Lots of untracked snow at Vail | VailDaily.com

On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.

VIDEO: In the Wednesday, Jan. 18 edition of On the Hill, Vail Daily on snow correspondent John LaConte reports from several areas on Vail Mountain where untracked powder can still be found from the recent snowstorms.



John LaConte is riding a Weston Backwoods snowboard in today’s episode of On the Hill