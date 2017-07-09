VIDEO: Mud run fun in Gypsum | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Mud run fun in Gypsum
July 9, 2017
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.
VIDEO: 2017 Mudzilla competitor Tyler Abbott takes viewers through the new mud run course, adjacent to where he spends his days as a student at Gypsum Creek Middle School. Abbott participated with his brother, 4-year-old Ryder Wilmers, who keeps it clean for the camera.
