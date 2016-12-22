 VIDEO: Outer Mongolia opens at Vail | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Outer Mongolia opens at Vail

VIDEO: In the Thursday, Dec. 22 edition of On the Hill, Vail Daily on snow correspondent John LaConte reports on the newly opened terrain in the Outer Mongolia area of Vail Mountain.

John LaConte is riding a Weston Japow swallow-tale snowboard in today’s episode of On the Hill