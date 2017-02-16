VIDEO: Pepi’s face groomed in Vail | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Pepi’s face groomed in Vail
February 16, 2017
VIDEO: In the Thursday, Feb. 16 edition of On the Hill, Vail Daily on snow correspondent John LaConte reports from Lindsey’s run and Pepi’s Face on Vail Mountain, which is seeing sunny skies and average temperatures.
John LaConte is riding a Weston Backwoods snowboard in today’s episode of On the Hill
