VIDEO: Powder day at Beaver Creek; 10 inches reported in 24 hours | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Powder day at Beaver Creek; 10 inches reported in 24 hours

VIDEO: Vail Daily on snow correspondent Ross Leonhart reports on Sunday, Jan. 22, from President Ford’s and Stickline at Beaver Creek after skiers and snowboarders woke up to a powder day.

Ross Leonhart films with a GoPro Hero 4.