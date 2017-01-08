VIDEO: Powdery conditions at Beaver Creek; snow falling Sunday morning | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Powdery conditions at Beaver Creek; snow falling Sunday morning
January 8, 2017
VIDEO: In the Sunday, Jan. 8 edition of On the Hill, Vail Daily on snow correspondent Ross Leonhart reports from President Ford’s off Strawberry Park at Beaver Creek, where 1 inch of snow was reported overnight at 5 a.m. with more snow falling, and even more in the forecast.
Ross Leonhart films with a GoPro Hero 4.
