VIDEO: Racing the EpicMix course at Beaver Creek — open to the public | VailDaily.com

VIDEO: Racing the EpicMix course at Beaver Creek — open to the public
February 15, 2017
On the Hill is brought to you by The Steadman Clinic and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.
VIDEO: In the Wednesday, Feb. 15, edition of On the Hill, Vail Daily on snow correspondent Ross Leonhart reports from the EpicMix racecourse at Beaver Creek, where you can race your friends, family and against Olympian Lindsey Vonn’s time. Track your times on the EpicMix app all season. Cost is $7, or $50 for 10 races down, but there’s really no price on bragging rights amongst friends.
Ross Leonhart films with a GoPro Hero 4.
